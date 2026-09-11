Week 1 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups (Premium Content)

All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard.

We are using 2025 data for the first three or four weeks.

Green means GO (good for the player), while red reflects a poor rating/matchup. The more green, the better...

CASH CORE pieces are highlighted with a BRIGHT GREEN highlighter on the chart for extra emphasis.

The "fantasy points allowed rank" reflects how a player's opponent ranked in fantasy points allowed to their specific position. The lower the number, the better the matchup.

Passing and rushing game matchups are again DVOA ratings, as I regained access to that metric and find it to be super helpful.

A play labeled "cash" is a higher-owned play recommended for cash games. A "strong" play is playable in all formats. "Slate-breakers" are some of my favorite GPP targets for upside or reduced ownership.

Vegas and risk columns will all be updated during the week to reflect injury info, weather info, and the most recent Vegas info.

Welcome toof the NFL Season! Each week, I'll be bringing you our famous NFL DFS Cheat Sheet with expert research and picks for cash games and GPPs. Here are a few notes about the sheet.

Premium NFL DFS Cheat Sheet - Week 1

Because of the width of the cheat sheet, we recommend viewing it on a laptop or desktop monitor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cash Game Cores

DraftKings: Gibbs-Chase-Olave

FanDuel: Gibbs-Chase-Olave

RB/WR Anchors

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. New Orleans

Gibbs could handle 25+ touches for the Lions with no one really backing him up as Pacheco is already hurt. The Lions have the biggest implied total and are at home, where they have been known to put up crooked numbers. He's probably the chalkiest play on the slate, but is a must-have for cash games and a tough fade for GPPs.

Saquon Barkley (PHI) vs. Washington

The Eagles are home favorites, and Barkley rolled over Washington the last two years. Don't believe me, check this out!

He's far too cheap this week, especially on DK, where I think he makes for a great cash and GPP play.

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. Tampa Bay

With all the value on this slate, it shouldn't be hard to fit one or even both of my top WRs. Chase is a target hog and is facing a Tampa team that doesn't have anyone in the secondary who can stop him. It's a game with a tight spread and a high total, so we definitely want pieces, and Chase is the most important one.

Chris Olave (NO) vs. Detroit

Olave saw massive volume last season in the final month with Shough under center, and should be the focal point of this offense, especially with Jordyn Tyson out for the first month or two. He projects really well against this Detroit secondary, which should be down several starters and is another key piece of this huge total that I want in all formats.

Deeper GPP Flyers

This is where I want to give you some other players who will be in my player pool, who didn't make the cheat sheet. The main recommended plays will always be geared more toward cash games and single-entry tournaments, but here are some lower-owned options for large-field tournaments.

QB: Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield, Caleb Williams

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Travis Etienne Jr.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Ladd McConkey, Garrett Wilson

TE: Tyler Warren, Sam LaPorta

DEFENSES (cheapest to most expensive): IND, NYJ, ATL, LV, PHI, JAX

Week 1 DFS Slate Notes

Weekend Updates: Check back Saturday

Cash Games:

Tournaments:

FAVORITE GAME STACKS:

DET-NO: (Goff-St. Brown-LaPorta-Gibbs) + (Shough-Olave-Johnson-Vele)

TB-CIN: (Burrow-Brown-Chase) + (Mayfield+Godwin+Irving/Gainwell)

CHI-CAR: (Williams-Burden III-Loveland-Swift) + (Coker-Hubbard)

Premium DFS Expert Lineups - Week 1

FanDuel Lineup

DraftKings Lineup

Please note that these are sample lineups we provide as a tool for you to use. They are designed to give you building block options as you go about choosing your own lineups, but in no way can we guarantee success. Be sure to examine the latest injury updates, Las Vegas projected game totals, and late scratches before finalizing your lineups to ensure the players you are choosing are active on game day.





Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App



Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!





More Weekly DFS Analysis