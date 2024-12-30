X
Top 10 Catcher Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (2025)

1 week ago by
Samuel Basallo - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers
In This Article hide
1. Catcher Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball
2. More Fantasy Baseball Advice

When it comes to the positions on a baseball diamond, the catcher position usually gets the least amount of love. It's understandable as catchers usually don't put up big fantasy numbers and rarely play more than 140 games in a season.

At the same time, the catcher position has been on the rise over the last few years, and it appears that trend will continue given the talent rising through the minor leagues currently. Of the 10 catchers below, seven are currently in my Top 100 overall and all 10 are in my Top 150 overall.

For my entire Top 40 and additional writeups, check out my Patreon. And make sure to continue checking RotoBaller as I'm going to be going through all positions in the coming weeks!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy baseball lineup tools and weekly lineup resources:

 

Catcher Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball

Age and highest level in parenthesis

1. Samuel Basallo, BAL (20.4/AAA)

While I'm still uncertain if he'll retain catcher eligibility long-term, Samuel Basallo is going to be an offense force regardless of position and certainly has enough thump with the lumber to be an impact fantasy first baseman as well. In 532 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A, Basallo slashed .278/.341/.449 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, and even 10 steals for good measure.

Basallo is an above-average hitter with a solid approach at the plate and plus or better raw power. He's a lefty hitter too, so he won't be impacted as much by the deeper left-field dimensions at Camden Yards. A realistic outcome, and one I'm hoping for, is Basallo primarily playing first base while also backing up Adley Rutschman enough to retain catcher eligibility across all platforms.

The long-term upside is a hitter capable of an average in the .270-.280 range and more than 20 home runs annually.

2. Dalton Rushing, LAD (23.9/AAA)

As was the case with Basallo above, there's no guarantee that Dalton Rushing will retain catcher eligibility long-term. The Dodgers started giving him starts in the outfield late in 2024, but he was still receiving starts behind the plate as well. A situation similar to the one I mentioned above would be ideal for Rushing with him playing primarily out from behind the plate.

Rushing was able to make that transition to the outfield without disrupting his offensive impact at the plate, slashing .283/.400/.588 in 50 games after his first start in left field. Overall, Rushing slashed .271/.385/.512 with 21 doubles, 26 home runs, and a 12.7% walk rate in 114 games this past season.

In his Triple-A tenure, Rushing posted a 76.3% contact rate, 90.8 mph AVG EV, 40.6% hard-hit rate, and a 10.4% barrel rate.

Rushing projects to hit for a decent AVG, post a high OBP, and has the power to exceed 25 home runs annually. If this comes with catcher eligibility, great! If not, he would still be an above-average offensive corner outfielder. However, with the signing of Michael Conforto and resigning of Teoscar Hernandez, Smith's 2025 playing time situation isn't exactly clear at the moment.

3. Agustin Ramirez, MIA (23.3/AAA)

After beginning his breakout in 2023, Agustin Ramirez fully broke out in 2024. In 126 games between the Yankees and Marlins organizations, Ramirez racked up 25 home runs, 22 steals, and a .267/.358/.487 slash line. Most of that damage was in Double-A, but Ramirez was still showcasing above-average power in Triple-A with a 42% hard-hit rate while posting a 76% contact rate.

When you factor in the contact skills and approach, I'd project Ramirez to be an average to above-average contributor in the AVG and OBP departments with 25-homer potential as well. And hey, maybe we get close to double-digit steals along the way. The upside here is a Top 10 catcher for fantasy purposes and we should see Ramirez log plenty of at-bats with Miami in 2025.

4. Moises Ballesteros, CHC (21.1/AAA)

As a 20-year-old, Moises Ballesteros reached Triple-A for the final few months of the season and slashed .281/.340/.454 at the level and .289/.354/.471 overall in 124 games with 24 doubles and 19 home runs. With Triple-A Iowa, Ballesteros registered a 74.6% contact rate, 88.7 mph AVG EV, 37.8% hard-hit rate, and a 9%-barrel rate.

I'm not quite as high as most on him, but Ballesteros is advanced for his age and has the upside of an above-average hit/power backstop. We should see him in Chicago at some point during the 2025 season as well, likely in the first few months.

5. Drake Baldwin, ATL (23.8/AAA)

The award for the most underrated catching prospect in the game has to go to Drake Baldwin. Was the 2024 line sexy? No. Is the profile flashy? Also no. But Baldwin is an above-average hitter with above-average power and is coming off a solid 2024 where he slashed .276/.370/.423 with 19 doubles and 16 home runs in 124 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

In Triple-A, Baldwin posted a 78.1% contact rate, 92.8 mph AVG EV, 53.1% hard-hit rate, and a 10.6%-barrel rate. He's one of the biggest dynasty buys around right now, and not just at the catcher position.

6. Kyle Teel, CHW (22,9/AAA)

The future behind the plate for the White Sox looks bright with Kyle Teel now in the system following the Garrett Crochet trade. Teel had an impressive season in Double-A for the Red Sox, slashing .299/.390/.462 with 20 doubles and 11 home runs in 84 games before his promotion to Triple-A. And while the numbers weren't quite as impressive in Triple-A, Teel still but up a .374 OBP in 28 games.

You could make an argument that Teel has a lower offensive ceiling than most top 10 catching prospects, but he also has one of the highest floors. Teel is a stone-cold lock to remain behind the plate for a very long time given his defensive prowess and could wind up as a .260+/15+ type at the plate with a good OBP to go along with it. We should see Teel up with the Whtie Sox during the first half of the 2025 season.

7. Harry Ford, SEA (21.9/AA)

I'm still high on him, but Harry Ford has become increasingly difficult to rank. In 2022 and 2023, Ford got on base at a clip north of .400 with over 20 doubles, 10 home runs, and 20 steals in each season as well. The last piece of the puzzle that we were waiting on was more power which he had hinted at in various parts of his professional career, including in the 2023 Arizona Fall League where Ford hit three home runs in seven games.

However, Ford took a step back in 2024, slashing .249/.377/.367 with only seven home runs in 116 games. He still had 26 doubles, 35 steals, and a 14.1% walk rate, so it wasn't all bad, but this certainly was disappointing for Ford truthers such as me.

One thing to keep in mind though is that Arkansas is one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in all of baseball, so I'm taking Ford's power output with a grain of salt. The long-term power questions still remain, but I'd look to buy low on Ford this offseason.

8. Eduardo Tait, PHI (18.4/A)

While playing the entire season at age 17 at the Complex Level and Lo-A, Eduardo Tait more than held his own. In 79 games, Tait swatted 18 doubles and 11 home runs with a .302/.356/.486 slash line. While he can be a bit aggressive, Tait doesn't strike out much and is already showing above-average or better raw power including a 43.8% hard-hit rate in Lo-A.

This is definitely a name on the rise to target. We could be looking at a Top-3 catcher prospect by the end of 2025.

9. Edgar Quero, CHW (21.8/AAA)

It seems like every season we see a different version of Edgar Quero. After breaking out in 2022, Quero's power vanished in 2023, but he still posted a .380 OBP with nearly as many walks (72) as strikeouts (76). But that decrease in power really did a number on his perceived value and Quero slid down many prospect rankings, including mine.

Fast forward to 2024 and Quero cranked 16 home runs in 98 games with a .280/.366/.463 slash line, but the walk rate dropped as he became more aggressive. There's no doubting that Quero is a talented catcher, I'm just not entirely sure what the profile is going to settle on when the dust clears. Personally, I like the more aggressive Quero.

10. Ethan Salas, SDP (18.6/AA)

Honestly, I almost bumped Ethan Salas out of this Top 10. At this time last year, I was screaming to sell high on Salas as his perceived value rose way too high for fantasy purposes. If you didn't cash out last offseason, you missed your chance as Salas is coming off a rough season at the plate where he slashed .206/.288/.311 with four home runs in 111 games.

I've never once said he's not a talented young player or that he wouldn't play in the Majors one day, but he's not a Top 100 prospect for fantasy. I'm not even sure he's a Top 150 option right now. If the price tag has sunk to near Top 200 levels, I'd be fine buying low. But that's probably not going to be the case in many leagues.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.



More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hitters Who Were Disappointments and 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlooks
Starting Pitchers Who Were Busts and 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlooks
Top Fantasy Baseball Prospects and Rookies To Target In 2025 Drafts
Fantasy Baseball Pitchers To Rebound in 2025 - Draft Values With Upside
Fantasy Baseball Outfielders To Rebound in 2025 - Draft Values With Upside
Top 10 Third Base Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (2025)
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Breakouts: 2025 Draft Targets
Fantasy Baseball Players To Consider Avoiding in 2025 Drafts - Overvalued ADPs
Corbin Burnes' 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlook - Analysis Of Free Agent Signing
Top 10 Second Base Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (2025)




Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2024)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)

Welcome, RotoBallers, to the 2025 NFL Playoffs and our continuing coverage of fantasy football playoff leagues. Fantasy football is still going strong during the NFL playoffs – including new drafts and contests forming before the Wild Card Weekend games. The NFL postseason starts with one of the most challenging and unique fantasy football playoff leagues […]

David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While it was initially reported that he would be placed on injured reserve and his season would be over, we haven't seen that yet. "Monty" has now played in 14 games this season, rushing 185 times for […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Tight Ends You Must Have in 2024

12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

Unfortunately, the 2024 fantasy football season is over. Hopefully, fantasy players came away with the championship trophy. While the fantasy season just wrapped up, it’s never too early to prepare for next year. The first thing fantasy players should do is look back at the 2024 season and see where they went wrong. Therefore, let’s […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Wild Card Weekend! If you are new here, this matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article will look at the best and worst matchups of the week.  Whether you are looking for some DFS plays this weekend or are playing in a fantasy […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations

The casual fantasy football managers draft a team and ride it out, hoping their selections push them into the playoffs. The savvy fantasy managers utilized the waiver wire to make a good team great. Every year, undrafted players go on to be fantasy football darlings. This season was no exception. Below is the All-Waiver Wire […]

Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2024 Fantasy Football Awards - RotoBaller Writers Picks

Greetings and welcome to the official 2024 Fantasy Football Awards Show, presented by RotoBaller. These awards are voted on by RotoBaller's NFL writers, with some goofy ones thrown in alongside the expected. We are here to celebrate the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating. Once again, I'm your host, Nick Mariano. We won't have […]

J.K. Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL RBs: Wild Card Weekend Updates for J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Blake Corum

Below is our fantasy football injuries report for running backs on Wild Card Weekend, as of January 8. The injury statuses for various NFL running backs are up in the air for Wild Card Weekend, including J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, and Blake Corum. As the NFL playoffs get underway and fantasy football continues, […]

Puka Nacua - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Wild Card Weekend (2024)

The second season starts today. Whether you're into DFS or postseason tournaments, we have you covered. The NFL playoffs can be tricky to predict, as defenses tend to tighten up, leaving fantasy production few and far between. Heading into Wild Card Weekend, fantasy managers have 12 teams' worth of players to choose from. Depending on […]