Video: MUST ADD Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 16! Fantasy Football 2024

Our top 2024 fantasy football Week 15 waiver wire pickups for RB, WR, TE, and QB.
This week's must-add fantasy football free agents -- potential waiver wire winners heading into Week 16 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks.
Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (SiriusXM channel 87) - every weekday morning between 6-7 AM ET and Sunday Gamedays from 6-7 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTube, Spreaker, Spotify, iTunes and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
MUST ADD Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 16! Fantasy Football 2024
Anthony Aniano's fantasy football Must Add waiver wire for Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season:
Players Include:
- Jerome Ford
- Kendre Miller
- and more
Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis.
Win more with RotoBaller!