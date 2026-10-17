October 17, 2026

Updated points fantasy basketball rankings and tiers for 2026-2027 points league drafts. Use these fantasy basketball draft rankings for points league formats.

Welcome back RotoBallers! The NBA season is about to get started, and we're here with some updated fantasy basketball points league rankings for 2026-2027 drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are specifically geared for fantasy basketball points leagues. You can find other types of rankings like category league (9-category) rankings below, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources:

Be sure to check back shortly for in-season articles and analysis including 24x7 news, waiver wire pickups and more. Let's win some leagues!

2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Points Leagues

Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Alperen Sengun, F/C, Rockets

Houston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time All-Star shot 7-for-11 from the field and missed both of his three-point attempts.

Fred VanVleet finished with eight assists and no turnovers after missing all of last season, when Sengun averaged 6.2 assists. VanVleet's return could take some playmaking off Sengun's plate, but his 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Macao opener showed Houston will still run plenty of offense through its big man.

Karl-Anthony Towns, F/C, Knicks

New York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns finished one assist shy of a triple-double in Thursday's 122-120 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors, recording 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes. He shot 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from three after resting Tuesday.

Towns facilitated well, while Jalen Brunson led New York with 20 points and seven assists. If the Knicks continue running more offense through Towns, the extra playmaking could add another useful layer to his fantasy production heading into Tuesday's opener against Philadelphia.

Rui Hachimura, F, LAC

Los Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 16 points in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, adding five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line. Hachimura led Los Angeles in scoring in all three exhibitions, totaling 51 points.

He averaged 11.5 points while shooting 44.3 percent from deep with the Lakers last season, but Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Max Strus (foot) will miss the start of the year, leaving Hachimura with more scoring opportunities when the Clippers open Wednesday against Sacramento.

Michael Porter Jr., F, Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 27 points in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason loss to the Miami Heat, adding one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes. He shot 9-for-17 from the field and 4-for-8 from three, closing the exhibition schedule with his best scoring night.

Porter averaged 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over 52 games last season, and Julius Randle's arrival hasn't kept him off the floor. The one rebound was unusually quiet, but Porter's scoring role looks secure heading into the Oct. 21 opener against Charlotte.

Kristaps Porzingis, C, Warriors

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) returned to the team's practice facility Tuesday. He met with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Rick Celebrini, the team's vice president of player health and performance. The Warriors later confirmed that Porzingis remains out indefinitely, with no timetable for returning to practice or game action.

The 31-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 15 games with Golden State last season. Head coach Steve Kerr is leaning toward starting the season with Draymond Green at center, while Charles Bassey could get more frontcourt minutes during Porzingis' absence.

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