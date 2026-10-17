👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Points Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings, Tiers: 2026-2027 Points Leagues

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Donovan Mitchell - NBA DFS Lineup Picks, Daily Fantasy Basketball

Updated points fantasy basketball rankings and tiers for 2026-2027 points league drafts. Use these fantasy basketball draft rankings for points league formats.

In This Article hide
2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Points Leagues
Fantasy Basketball Outlooks
More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

Welcome back RotoBallers! The NBA season is about to get started, and we're here with some updated fantasy basketball points league rankings for 2026-2027 drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are specifically geared for fantasy basketball points leagues. You can find other types of rankings like category league (9-category) rankings below, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources:

Be sure to check back shortly for in-season articles and analysis including 24x7 news, waiver wire pickups and more. Let's win some leagues!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Points Leagues

Rank Tier Player Pos Team P-Rank
1 1 Nikola Jokic C DEN C1
2 1 Victor Wembanyama F SA PF1
3 2 Luka Doncic G LAL PG1
4 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo F MIA PF2
5 2 Cade Cunningham G DET PG2
6 2 Jayson Tatum F BOS SF1
7 3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander G OKC PG3
8 3 Jalen Johnson F ATL PF3
9 3 Cooper Flagg F DAL PF4
10 3 Anthony Edwards G MIN SG1
11 4 Kawhi Leonard F TOR SF2
12 4 Scottie Barnes F TOR SF3
13 4 Alperen Sengun C HOU C2
14 4 Josh Giddey G CHI SG2
15 4 Anthony Davis C WSH C3
16 4 Paolo Banchero F ORL PF5
17 4 LeBron James F PHI SF4
18 4 Kyrie Irving G DAL PG4
19 4 Jamal Murray G DEN PG5
20 4 Joel Embiid C PHI C4
21 4 LaMelo Ball G MIN PG6
22 4 Karl-Anthony Towns F NY PF6
23 4 Domantas Sabonis C SAC C5
24 4 Bam Adebayo C MIA C6
25 4 Tyrese Maxey G PHI PG7
26 4 Kevin Durant F HOU PF7
27 5 Jaylen Brown G PHI SG3
28 5 Amen Thompson G HOU SG4
29 5 Tyrese Haliburton G IND PG8
30 5 Trae Young G WSH PG9
31 5 Jalen Brunson G NY PG10
32 5 Austin Reaves G LAL SG5
33 5 Donovan Mitchell G CLE SG6
34 5 Evan Mobley F CLE PF8
35 5 Stephen Curry G GS PG11
36 5 Darius Garland G LAC PG12
37 5 Jalen Duren C DET C7
38 5 Devin Booker G PHX SG7
39 5 Deni Avdija F POR SF5
40 5 Dejounte Murray G NO SG8
41 5 Jalen Williams F OKC SF6
42 6 Matas Buzelis F CHI SF7
43 6 Pascal Siakam F IND PF9
44 6 Lauri Markkanen F UTA PF10
45 6 James Harden G CLE SG9
46 6 Brandon Miller F CHA SF8
47 6 Damian Lillard G POR PG13
48 6 Chet Holmgren C OKC C8
49 6 Stephon Castle G SA SG10
50 6 Julius Randle F BKN PF11
51 6 Dyson Daniels G ATL PG14
52 6 Ivica Zubac C IND C9
53 6 Jaren Jackson Jr. F UTA PF12
54 6 Paul George F BOS SF9
55 6 Keyonte George G UTA SG11
56 6 Brandon Ingram F LAC SF10
57 6 Donovan Clingan C POR C10
58 6 Trey Murphy III F NO SF11
59 6 Ja Morant G POR PG15
60 7 Walker Kessler C LAL C11
61 7 Rudy Gobert C MIN C12
62 7 Zach Edey C MEM C13
63 7 Franz Wagner F ORL SF12
64 7 Cameron Boozer F MEM PF13
65 7 Michael Porter Jr. F BKN SF13
66 7 Coby White G CHA SG12
67 7 Derrick White G BOS SG13
68 7 Naz Reid C CHA C14
69 7 Ryan Rollins G MIL SG14
70 7 Zion Williamson F NO PF14
71 7 Ausar Thompson F DET SF14
72 7 Kel'el Ware C MIL C15
73 7 Jarrett Allen C CLE C16
74 7 Tyler Herro G MIL SG15
75 7 Kon Knueppel G CHA SG16
76 7 Jusuf Nurkic C UTA C17
77 7 Nickeil Alexander-Walker G ATL SG17
78 7 Norman Powell G CHI SG18
79 8 CJ McCollum G ATL PG16
80 8 Alex Sarr F WSH PF15
81 8 De'Aaron Fox G SA PG17
82 8 Jalen Green G PHX SG19
83 8 Onyeka Okongwu C ATL C18
84 8 Caleb Wilson F CHI PF16
85 8 Desmond Bane F ORL SF15
86 8 Dylan Harper G SA PG18
87 8 Isaiah Hartenstein C OKC C19
88 8 Nicolas Claxton C BKN C20
89 8 Immanuel Quickley G TOR PG19
90 8 Derik Queen C NO C21
91 8 Jaden McDaniels F MIN PF17
92 8 RJ Barrett G TOR SG20
93 8 Cedric Coward G MEM SG21
94 8 VJ Edgecombe G PHI SG22
95 8 Jimmy Butler III F GS SF16
96 8 Kristaps Porzingis C GS C22
97 8 Jabari Smith Jr. F HOU PF18
98 9 Collin Murray-Boyles F TOR PF19
99 9 Keegan Murray F SAC PF20
100 9 OG Anunoby F NY SF17
101 9 Ty Jerome G MEM PG20
102 9 Brandin Podziemski G GS SG23
103 9 Zach LaVine G SAC SG24
104 9 Jalen Suggs G ORL SG25
105 9 Peyton Watson F CLE SF18
106 9 Payton Pritchard G BOS PG21
107 9 Neemias Queta C BOS C23
108 9 Miles Bridges F PHX SF19
109 9 Mitchell Robinson C BOS C24
110 9 Darryn Peterson G UTA SG26
111 9 Jeremiah Fears G NO PG22
112 9 Josh Hart F NY SF20
113 9 Darius Acuff Jr. G SAC PG23
114 10 Jonathan Kuminga F MIN PF21
115 10 Day'Ron Sharpe C BKN C25
116 10 Jakob Poeltl C TOR C26
117 10 Aaron Gordon F DEN PF22
118 10 DeMar DeRozan F DEN SF21
119 10 Khaman Maluach C PHX C27
120 10 Andrew Wiggins F MIA SF22
121 10 P.J. Washington Jr. F DAL PF23
122 10 Ayo Dosunmu G MIN PG24
123 10 Fred VanVleet G HOU PG25
124 10 Tobias Harris F SA SF23
125 11 Jerami Grant F MEM PF24
126 11 John Collins F DET PF25
127 11 Paul Reed F DET PF26
128 11 Scoot Henderson G POR PG26
129 11 Myles Turner C MIL C28
130 11 Nikola Vucevic C ORL C29
131 11 Andrew Nembhard G IND PG27
132 11 Jaime Jaquez Jr. F MIL SF24
133 11 Jrue Holiday G POR PG28
134 11 Kevin Porter Jr. G MIL PG29
135 11 Mikal Bridges F NY SF25
136 11 Egor Demin G BKN PG30
137 11 AJ Dybantsa F WSH SF26
138 11 Ajay Mitchell G OKC PG31
139 12 Toumani Camara F POR SF27
140 12 Draymond Green F GS PF27
141 12 Morez Johnson Jr. F DAL PF28
142 12 Cameron Johnson F DEN PF29
143 12 Anthony Black G ORL PG32
144 12 De'Andre Hunter F SAC SF28
145 12 Sandro Mamukelashvili F LAL PF30
146 12 Reed Sheppard G HOU PG33
147 12 Yaxel Lendeborg F GS PF31
148 12 Grayson Allen F CHA SF29
149 12 Cason Wallace G OKC PG34
150 12 Moussa Diabate F CHA PF32
151 12 Aaron Nesmith F IND PF33
152 12 Ace Bailey F UTA SF30
153 12 De'Anthony Melton G GS SG27
154 12 Kelly Oubre Jr. F IND SF31
155 12 Wendell Carter Jr. C ORL C30
156 12 Tre Jones G CHI PG35
157 12 Dillon Brooks F PHX SF32
158 12 Kyshawn George F WSH SF33
159 12 Gui Santos F GS SF34
160 12 Rui Hachimura F LAC PF34

 

Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Alperen Sengun, F/C, Rockets

Houston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time All-Star shot 7-for-11 from the field and missed both of his three-point attempts.

Fred VanVleet finished with eight assists and no turnovers after missing all of last season, when Sengun averaged 6.2 assists. VanVleet's return could take some playmaking off Sengun's plate, but his 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Macao opener showed Houston will still run plenty of offense through its big man.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns, F/C, Knicks

New York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns finished one assist shy of a triple-double in Thursday's 122-120 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors, recording 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes. He shot 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from three after resting Tuesday.

Towns facilitated well, while Jalen Brunson led New York with 20 points and seven assists. If the Knicks continue running more offense through Towns, the extra playmaking could add another useful layer to his fantasy production heading into Tuesday's opener against Philadelphia.

 

Rui Hachimura, F, LAC

Los Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 16 points in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, adding five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line. Hachimura led Los Angeles in scoring in all three exhibitions, totaling 51 points.

He averaged 11.5 points while shooting 44.3 percent from deep with the Lakers last season, but Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Max Strus (foot) will miss the start of the year, leaving Hachimura with more scoring opportunities when the Clippers open Wednesday against Sacramento.

 

Michael Porter Jr., F, Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. scored a game-high 27 points in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason loss to the Miami Heat, adding one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes. He shot 9-for-17 from the field and 4-for-8 from three, closing the exhibition schedule with his best scoring night.

Porter averaged 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over 52 games last season, and Julius Randle's arrival hasn't kept him off the floor. The one rebound was unusually quiet, but Porter's scoring role looks secure heading into the Oct. 21 opener against Charlotte.

 

Kristaps Porzingis, C, Warriors

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) returned to the team's practice facility Tuesday. He met with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Rick Celebrini, the team's vice president of player health and performance. The Warriors later confirmed that Porzingis remains out indefinitely, with no timetable for returning to practice or game action.

The 31-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 15 games with Golden State last season. Head coach Steve Kerr is leaning toward starting the season with Draymond Green at center, while Charles Bassey could get more frontcourt minutes during Porzingis' absence.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

2026-27 Fantasy Basketball Points Rankings
2026-27 Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Unicorns Series Part 3
Fantasy Basketball: Dynasty Rankings Update


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy basketball mobile app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, lineup notifications & DFS articles. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Caleb Williams

in Line to Return in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Stefon Diggs

Questionable in Week 6
Roman Wilson

Placed on Injured Reserve
Tyreek Hill

Reunion With Chiefs Not Imminent
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Micah Parsons

Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Josh Jacobs

Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Jalen Hurts

Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Tyrese Maxey

Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Joel Embiid

Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
TreVeyon Henderson

Hoping to Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Cam Christie

Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Cameron Matthews

Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 6
Best Week 6 Kicker Streamers to Start