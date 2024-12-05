Yves Missi Will Play Thursday
16 hours agoNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Despite dealing with a sprained right ankle, Missi has been upgraded from questionable to available. The rookie center is coming off an impressive performance against Atlanta, where he logged 35 minutes, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Missi has recorded a double-double in three of his last five games, and fantasy managers will be hoping for a similar level of production on Thursday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
