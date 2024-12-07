Will Dissly Should Have A Nice Comeback In Week 14
4 days agoLos Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly is set up for a strong comeback game in a Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Dissly put up a whole entire zero points last week, but he'd been a solid and consistent tight end option for several weeks in a row before that. The best bet is likely to chalk up the zero as a fluke and trust Dissly for another solid week of production, especially against a Chiefs defense that has allowed the most receiving yards and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Dissly is right on the TE1/2 border, with a high floor (despite last week's zero) and a decently high ceiling. Both floor and ceiling go up significantly if Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) is unable to play.
Source: RotoBaller
