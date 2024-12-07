Tyrone Tracy Jr. A Viable RB2 In Week 14
5 days agoNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been a reliable fantasy option since taking over as the starter in Week 5, averaging 14.59 fantasy points per game, ranking 20th among RBs in that span. In Week 13 against the Cowboys, he logged 32 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground while adding 33 receiving yards on two catches, showcasing his versatility. This week, Tracy faces a New Orleans Saints defense that ranks 19th in points allowed per game (23.4) but is stout against the run, allowing just 15 rushing touchdowns all season. Despite the matchup, Tracy's 69.4% snap share last week and consistent 5.0 yards per carry on the year make him a solid RB2 with receiving upside in Week 14.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com