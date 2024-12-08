Tyler O'Neill Headed To Baltimore
4 days agoAccording to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Baltimore Orioles have signed free-agent outfielder Tyler O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million contract. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2025 campaign. After playing in under 100 games in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, O'Neill got himself back on track this past summer in Boston. Across 113 games, the 29-year-old held a .241/.336/.511 slash line with 31 home runs and four stolen bases. This was his best power output since his 2021 breakout campaign. Under the hood, O'Neill boasted a stellar 17.3% barrel rate and 48.8% hard-hit, which were among the highest marks in the sport. However, he carried a hefty 33.6% strikeout rate, which placed him in the second percentile among qualified hitters. While his home run total will likely drop playing in a more pitcher-friendly ballpark, fantasy managers should expect O'Neill to have prime RBI opportunities batting in a deep Baltimore lineup.
Source: Jon Heyman
