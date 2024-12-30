Tyler Biadasz Injures Groin In Week 17 Win
2 weeks agoWashington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (groin) exited Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Atlanta Falcons and did not return. Washington left the door open for him to re-enter by listing him as questionable, and he did join his teammates on the sideline. However, he stayed off the field while Michael Deiter took over as the Commanders' center. Biadasz's status is worth monitoring given his integral role in snapping the football and protecting Jayden Daniels.
Source: Washington Commanders
