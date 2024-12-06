Trae Young Considered Probable For Friday
14 hours agoAtlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to right Achilles tendinitis. Despite dealing with the injury, Young is expected to suit up and continue his role as the league's leader in assists, averaging 12 per game. While his scoring has dipped recently, with three straight games under 20 points, he remains a key playmaker for the Hawks. Fantasy managers can feel confident that Young will be available, but should keep an eye on his status leading up to tip-off.
Source: NBA Injury Report
