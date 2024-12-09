Tigers Interested In Ha-Seong Kim
2 days agoThe Detroit Tigers are interested in signing free-agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder) as they look to add a right-handed bat this offseason. Kim hits from the right side and has the ability to play shortstop, third base or second base, although he's also recovering from surgery on his right shoulder to fix a torn labrum. Because of the surgery, the 29-year-old Korean infielder won't be ready for the start of the 2025 season, although he should make his season debut in the first half. Kim could opt to settle for a one-year deal this offseason and then look to reset his market and re-enter free agency at age 30. In his last three seasons with the San Diego Padres, Kim hit .250 with a .336 on-base percentage, 11% walk rate and 17.9% strikeout rate. Kim's best asset is his speed, but his middling power and injury will drive hi price down in fantasy drafts this upcoming spring.
Source: Detroit Free Press - Evan Petzold
