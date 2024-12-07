Giants Defense Looking For Third Win In Week 14
4 days agoThe New York Giants defense will look to capitalize on their strengths in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints, who rank 12th in total offense but 19th in passing (213.9 yards per game). The Giants excel against the pass, ranking 6th in the NFL (194.3 yards per game allowed), and their 36 sacks this season (seventh-most) could pressure the Saints' offense, which leans on its run game. However, New York's 29th-ranked run defense (145.8 yards per game allowed) will face a tough test against the Saints' 10th-ranked rushing attack. Red-zone efficiency could be the key, as the Giants rank 11th in red-zone defense (TDs allowed on 51.4% of visits), giving them a chance to limit New Orleans' scoring opportunities in a tight matchup.
Source: NFL.com
