Scottie Barnes Goes Through A "Light Workout" On Sunday
3 weeks agoToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) participated in Sunday's practice. While he wasn't a full participant, he still did some running and jumping with his assistant coaches. The 23-year-old sprained his ankle during a recent meeting with the Knicks on December 9 and has already missed a game. Although Barnes will be sidelined for a few more contests at the very least, his partial availability for Sunday's practice is a positive step in the right direction. In the meantime, RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick should see a bump in scoring opportunities, with Ochai Agbaji also in line for added production.
Source: Michael Grange
Source: Michael Grange