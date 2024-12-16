Saquon Barkley Hindered By Undisclosed Injury, Held To 74 Scrimmage Yards
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (undisclosed) missed a large chunk of the team's Week 15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but later returned to the contest. Barkley said he was "dealing with a little something" but didn't go into much further detail. "I'm not going to go too much into that, but the guys stepped up big, Kenny was able to make some big plays for us and I was able to tough it out," the star RB said. The league's leading rusher was looked at in the medical tent in the first half and was seen getting work on his right leg before returning in the second half. The 27-year-old did have a healthy 19 carries but gained only 65 rushing yards while adding two catches for nine yards. It was a disappointing performance from the fantasy MVP in 2024, and fantasy managers that were lucky enough to advance will be hoping Barkley will be ready in Week 16 against the Commanders.
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer - EJ Smith
