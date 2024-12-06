Sam LaPorta Stays Involved In Close Week 14 Victory
2 mins agoDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught five of his seven targets for 54 yards in a 34-31 win over the Packers on Thursday night in Week 14. LaPorta finished second on the team in receiving, continuing his recent surge in production. After a largely underwhelming season, the veteran tight end seems to be finding his rhythm, recording double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games for the first time this year. With three touchdowns and two games of at least 54 yards over his past four contests, LaPorta has worked his way back into the low-end TE1 conversation. He'll look to stay productive as the Lions host the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN