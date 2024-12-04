Royals Sign Jordan Groshans To Minor-League Deal
2 days agoThe Kansas City Royals signed free-agent infielder Jordan Groshans to a minor-league deal on Tuesday, according to sources. Groshans, once a top prospect with the Toronto Blue Jays after they took him 12th overall in 2018 made his big-league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2022 and went 16-for-61 (.262) with a homer, two RBI and nine runs scored in just 17 games played. He spent all of 2024 toiling in the minors with the New York Yankees and Athletics, combining for a .235/.311/.318 slash line with a weak .628 OPS, four home runs, 34 RBI and 46 runs scored in 101 games with Double-A Midland, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At this point in his career, it's going to be an uphill battle for Groshans to return to the major-league level and have any kind of significant impact for the Royals.
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
