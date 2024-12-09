Share: Link copied to clipboard!

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki has officially been posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, opening a 45-day window that will allow teams on Tuesday to begin negotiations for the right-hander's services. The 23-year-old, who is considered one of the most talented young pitchers in the world, will have many suitors, although the Dodgers and Padres appear to be the most likely landing spots. Sasaki is coming off a season in which he recorded a 10-5 record with a 2.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 129 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched. His talent will make him very fantasy-relevant in 2025, although it will surely drive up his ADP as well. Teams have until January 23, 2025 to court him.