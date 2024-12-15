Patrick Mahomes Questionable To Return, Replaced By Carson Wentz
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) exited during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and is officially questionable to return. The superstar quarterback suffered the injury while being sacked. The Chiefs punted away to the Browns, and on their next drive, Carson Wentz replaced Mahomes under center. At the time of his departure, Mahomes had completed just 19 of 38 pass attempts (50 percent) for 159 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Mahomes' status as the fantasy playoffs continue.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter