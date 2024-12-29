Nolan Hoffman Inks Minor-League Contract With Texas
2 weeks agoThe Texas Rangers have signed right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman to a minor-league contract that has an invite to Spring Training. After being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 2018 MLB Draft, Hoffman has gone on to spend the past three seasons in the Baltimore Orioles system. Last summer, Hoffman logged a career-high 58.0 innings at Triple-A and held a 3.88 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP. Despite the high ratios, he flashes strong strikeout upside, tallying 77 across these 58 frames. He was deployed exclusively as a reliever last summer and did earn two saves. Hoffman will compete for a spot in the Texas bullpen but should expected to open the 2025 campaign at Triple-A.
Source: Texas Rangers
