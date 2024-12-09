Michael Conforto Inks Contract With Los Angeles
3 days agoAccording to Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers have signed free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million contract. The veteran outfielder enjoyed a solid campaign with the Giants last season from a power perspective, holding a .237/.309/.450 slash line with 20 home runs. This was his highest home run total since the 2019 season. Under the hood, the 31-year-old generated a strong .479 xSLG, 11.8% barrel rate, and 46.0% hard-hit rate, all well above the average marks. However, Conforto did carry a hefty 24.2% strikeout rate and a modest 8.6% walk rate. Moving to the Dodgers, fantasy managers should expect Conforto to see an uptick in his counting stats, especially in RBI. Fantasy managers should monitor his status during spring training, as he could be given an everyday role in the starting nine.
Source: Mark Feinsand
Source: Mark Feinsand