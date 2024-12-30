Matt Mervis Traded To Miami
2 weeks agoAccording to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Miami Marlins are acquiring first baseman Matt Mervis from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Vidal Brujan. The 26-year-old was a former top prospect in the Chicago system but was never able to put it together in the majors. However, in the minor leagues, the first baseman showcased high upside at times. Across 241 games at the Triple-A level, Mervis posted a .269/.371/.511 slash line with 52 home runs, 54 doubles, and a 130:244 BB:K. However, in the majors, the infielder held an underwhelming .155/.222/.259 line. He tallied just three hits across 36 contests. Mervis should contend for a spot on the Marlins Opening Day roster but will likely open the 2025 campaign at the Triple-A level.
Source: Jeff Passan
