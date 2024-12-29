Malik Nabers Officially Active On Sunday
1 week agoNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (toe) is officially active for the Week 17 clash against the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Nabers missed a couple days of practice this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, but he was ultimately expected to play. The first-rounder out of LSU has dealt with a handful of nagging injuries in his first year in the NFL but has only missed two games due to a concussion. He will suit up on Sunday in a pretty good matchup, and even though quarterback Drew Lock is one of the worst starters in the league, Nabers needs to remain locked into all fantasy starting lineups. He has had double-digit targets in each of the last four games and has been a top-15 pass-catcher all year long. Nabers is second in the NFL in targets (154), behind only Ja'Marr Chase, who played on Saturday.
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomne
