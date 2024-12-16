Ladd McConkey Returns With Five Catches And A Touchdown
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) returned after missing one game and had a solid performance in a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. McConkey was targeted seven times and made five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. The rookie receiver had a big first half before the Chargers offense just fell apart completely after half time. Most importantly, McConkey seemed to make it through the game without making his injuries any worse. The Bolts have a quick turnaround as they'll take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in just a few days.
Source: ESPN.com
