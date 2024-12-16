Kimani Vidal Gets Five Touches In Week 15 Blowout
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie running back Kimani Vidal wasn't very involved in a Week 15 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Vidal ran the ball three times for nine total yards and was targeted three times in the passing game, making two catches for 13 yards. The Chargers only recorded 11 rushing attempts in the whole game as offensive coordinator Greg Roman seemingly gave up on anything but quarterback Justin Herbert's arm. Vidal should have better games coming up as long as Gus Edwards keeps running like he's in quicksand and J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains on IR.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com