Kenneth Walker III Downgraded To DNP On Thursday
15 hours agoSeattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle, calf) was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday's practice after being limited the day before. Not only is a mid-week downgrade bad news for Walker, but these are both new injuries for him this year after previous battling through an oblique ailment earlier in 2024. Fantasy managers that have the 24-year-old rostered should be looking to add Zach Charbonnet if he's available on the waiver wire just in case Walker cannot get the green light to play against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in the desert in Week 14. In the two game that Charbonnet started in Weeks 2 and 3 with Walker unavailable, he had 32 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns as Seattle's lead back. The volume increase alone would make Charbonnet at least an RB2 in fantasy if Walker is out this weekend.
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree
