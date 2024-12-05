Keenan Allen Back To Full Practice On Thursday
19 hours agoChicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) was held out of the first practice of the week on Wednesday but returned to a full practice session on Thursday, putting him on track to be available for the Week 14 tilt at Levis Stadium on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The 32-year-old veteran wideout could be in line for a second straight big performance, too, with DJ Moore (quadriceps) having not practiced yet this week. Allen has mostly been inconsistent in his first year in Chicago with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams throwing him the football, but he's scored three touchdowns in the last two games after going for a 5-73-2 line in the Week 13 loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving last Thursday. Allen has seen at least eight targets in the last three games and would be a must-start in fantasy this weekend if Moore is unable to play.
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
