Justin Herbert Struggles In The Second Half Of A Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got off to a decent start in Week 15 but struggled throughout the second half in what ended up as a 40-17 loss. Herbert was clearly struggling with his ankle injury despite being removed from the official injury report. He was much less mobile in the pocket and did not record a single rushing attempt. In total, he attempted 33 passes, completing 21 of them for 195 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The pick was only his second of the year, and could have been avoided if the intended target Quentin Johnston had actually tried to catch the football. Herbert took three sacks and will likely miss practice time this week in hopes of his ankle healing before a quick turnaround for a Thursday Night Football game against the division-rival Denver Broncos. Fantasy managers should definitely keep an eye on Chargers practice reports this week, as backup Taylor Heinicke took the last drive and would be next in line.
Source: ESPN.com
