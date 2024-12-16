Joshua Palmer Makes Just Two Grabs In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer didn't do much in a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Palmer was targeted just three times, making two catches for 10 yards total. It was a rough game for the Chargers offense in general, but Palmer certainly didn't do anything to stand out. The Bolts have a quick rest before taking on the division-rival Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Palmer should continue as a boom-or-bust type option without much upside.
Source: ESPN.com
