Josh Jacobs Scores In His Seventh Straight Game In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs continued his touchdown binge despite losing to the Minnesota Vikings 27-25. Jacobs saw the 17-of-23 running back carries in Week 17, rushing for 69 yards and a third-quarter touchdown to get the Packers within two scores. With the Packers down from the second quarter onward, the game script eventually shifted to passing in the fourth quarter, where Jacobs had just four carries in the second half. Jacobs also lost a 19-yard touchdown which was nullified by a holding penalty, so his output could have been even better. Still, Jacobs is the engine of the Packers' offense and should be a locked-in RB1 in the Packers' final regular season game against the Chicago Bears in Week 18.
Source: ESPN
