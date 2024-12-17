Josh Giddey Exits Early With Ankle Injury, Won't Return On Monday
3 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (ankle) exited Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors early and won't return after injuring his ankle. Giddey went to contest a Gradey Dick three-point attempt and immediately grabbed at his right ankle before going to the floor and was writhing in pain. The 22-year-old was shown being helped to the locker room, pointing towards this injury being potentially serious. If Giddey is forced to miss an extended period of time, it's unclear who would take over in the starting lineup for Giddey as Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball and Matas Buzelis all could fit the bill. One starter who could pick up additional assists is Ayo Dosunmu, who's shown an ability to facilitate Chicago's offense in past seasons.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Source: Chicago Bulls