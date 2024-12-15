Josh Downs Active Against Broncos
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. He had been listed as questionable, but the expectation was that he'd be able to play. Downs has appeared in 10 games this year, catching 53 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns. The 23-year-old seemed to play better when catching passes from Joe Flacco, but even with Andy Richardson under center, he's still a solid WR3/FLEX option as the fantasy playoffs get underway in most leagues.
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Source: Indianapolis Colts