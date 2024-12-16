Joaquin Buckley Extends Win Streak To Six
3 weeks agoJoaquin Buckley picked up a third-round TKO win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Tampa on Saturday. Not including Covington's takedown, Buckley dominated the fight, from start to finish. In the first round, Buckley opened up a nasty cut above Covington's right eye, and just before the end of the third round, the referee called a halt to the action because the cut kept opening up. The UFC doctor then advised the referee to call off the fight and so he did. In 14:42 of action, Buckley landed 75 significant strikes. With the win, Buckley has extended his win streak to six and improved to 11-4 in the UFC.
Source: UFC
