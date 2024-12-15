Jayden Daniels Scores Twice In Narrow Victory
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels went 25-for-31 with 226 yards and two scores during the victory over the New Orleans Saints. Daniels added 66 yards on 11 rushing attempts. The Commanders got out to a hot start as Daniels found Terry McLaurin for two touchdowns in the opening half. However, during the second half, Daniels and the Commanders had trouble moving downfield and were only able to put up points via two field goals. While the LSU product was on pace to enjoy a big game, he still produced a solid outing for fantasy managers. Over his previous three contests, Daniels has tallied two passing scores in each contest. Next weekend, he will host the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the second-fewest PPR points to oppose QBs.
Source: ESPN.com
