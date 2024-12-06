Jameson Williams Posts 80 Yards On Thursday Night
3 mins agoDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams caught five of his eight targets for 80 yards in a 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Week 14. Williams led the Lions in receiving yards, showing his big-play potential in Detroit's high-powered offense. Despite catching five passes in each of his last three games, Williams has not found the end zone during this stretch, slightly capping his fantasy value. His output has been unpredictable at times this season, but his ability to produce big-yardage plays makes him a WR3 with upside for Week 15 as Detroit hosts the Buffalo Bills.
Source: ESPN
