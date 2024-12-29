Jake Guentzel Leaves Saturday's Game Early, Not Expected To Miss Time
2 weeks agoAccording to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jake Guentzel (undisclosed) left early during Saturday's game against the Rangers but is not expected to miss any time. Head coach Jon Cooper noted that, "If we don't have to play them, we don't play them so he should be good tomorrow." Before exiting, Guentzel tallied a goal and an assist during their 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Guentzel scored his 20th goal of the season on the power play and tallied his assist on the man advantage as well. Over his past 11 contests, Guentzel has found the back of the net 11 times, including five times on the power play. He remains a must-start forward in all formats heading into his matchup on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
