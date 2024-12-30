Jake Ferguson Posts Dud In Blowout Loss
2 weeks agoDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was targeted five times in Sunday's 41-7 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ferguson caught three balls for just 18 yards despite star receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) missing the contest. The former Wisconsin tight end also lost a fumble in the game. It has been a disappointing season for Ferguson, who has not scored a touchdown in 2024 after leading the tight end position in red zone targets in 2023. His connection with backup quarterback Cooper Rush just has not been the same as his connection with Dak Prescott (hamstring), who has not played since Week 9. He will look to bounce back in the season's finale next week against the Washington Commanders.
Source: RotoBaller
