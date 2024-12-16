Jake Elliott Regains Rhythm In Week 15
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was perfect in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, converting both of his field-goal attempts from 34 and 41 yards while going 3-for-3 on extra points. Elliott's reliable performance helped ensure the Eagles capitalized on their scoring opportunities in a game where the offense was firing on all cylinders. While Elliott has struggled with longer-range kicks this season, he remains a consistent option for fantasy managers. This marked Elliott's fifth double-digit fantasy performance of the year, solidifying his value as a dependable fantasy kicker. He will look to build on this momentum in a Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders on the road.
Source: ESPN
