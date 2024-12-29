Jaelyn Duncan Won't Return Against Jaguars
2 weeks agoTennessee Titans right tackle Jaelyn Duncan (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN.com's Turron Davenport. Duncan had been promoted to starting right tackle this week with Nicholas Petit-Frere being a healthy scratch. John Ojukwu is expected to step up as the Titans' primary right tackle for the rest of this week's divisional battle.
Source: Turron Davenport
Source: Turron Davenport