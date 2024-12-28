J.K. Dobbins Scores A Touchdown In His Week 17 Return
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins returned from injured reserve and scored a touchdown in a Week 17 win over the New England Patriots. Dobbins missed the past four games with a knee injury, but he was activated earlier this week and ran the ball 19 times for 76 yards, including a two-yard scoring plunge in the fourth quarter. There were some questions about whether the Chargers would ease him in after his absence, but his 19 carries clearly showed that he's immediately back to lead back status.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com