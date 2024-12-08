Isaiah Davis Should Have Bigger Role In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis is expected to have a larger role in the offense for the Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets are without lead back Breece Hall (knee) which means Braelon Allen and Davis are likely to split up the carries in the backfield. Davis hasn't done much this season, but he did haul in three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown last week. The assumption is that Davis will get at least a handful of carries on Sunday. Fantasy managers should consider Davis a low-end flex option for this Week 14 matchup.
Source: ESPN
