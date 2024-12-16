Gus Edwards Runs Eight Times In Week 15
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards didn't do much in a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Edwards ran the ball eight times, gaining 23 yards with a long gain of just eight. He was not targeted in the passing game. The Chargers essentially gave up on running the ball in the second half, but Edwards wasn't finding much room anyway. He remains a thoroughly touchdown-dependent fantasy option with very little upside.
Source: ESPN.com
