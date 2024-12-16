Grant Calcaterra Contributes Modestly In Week 15
3 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra caught his lone target for 22 yards in the team's 27-13 win over the Steelers. Despite his expanded role due to Dallas Goedert (knee) being placed on IR, Calcaterra has only seen four targets across two games as the team's primary tight end. With DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown earning the majority of targets, Calcaterra is unlikely to see a significant uptick in volume. As such, he remains off the fantasy radar heading into the Eagles' Week 16 road matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Source: ESPN
