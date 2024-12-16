Eagles D/ST Holds Tough Against Pittsburgh
3 weeks agoThe Philadelphia Eagles defense/special teams unit delivered a solid performance in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Steelers, holding Pittsburgh to just 163 total yards and 13 points. The unit recorded two sacks and forced a fumble, marking their fourth double-digit fantasy output of the season. Facing a hot Steelers offense, the Eagles' defense stepped up and set the tone early, consistently applying pressure and limiting explosive plays. With a favorable NFC East schedule ahead, Philadelphia's D/ST should remain a solid starting option for fantasy managers as they will look to maintain their momentum.
Source: ESPN
