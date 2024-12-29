De'Von Achane Drops To Risky RB2 Territory Without Starting Quarterback
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane becomes a risky RB2/high-end flex option if Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is unable to play this afternoon. Tagovailoa was initially listed as questionable but was then downgraded to doubtful on Saturday. Achane has been enjoying an impressive stretch of performances over his past six contests averaging a stellar 21.4 PPR points per game. Over this span he has seen 13.0 rushing attempts per game and brought in 5.7 receptions per game. However, when Tagovailoa missed time earlier this season with a concussion, Achane saw his production drop significantly. During Weeks 3 through 5, the sophomore back averaged a mere 5.8 PPR points per game. While redraft managers may not have a strong pivot, DFS players should consider fading Achane, especially at his hefty salary.
Source: RotoBaller
