Devin Singletary Scores Touchdown In Week 15
3 weeks agoNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary made the most of his limited opportunities in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Singletary carried the ball eight times for 25 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and punched in a goal-line touchdown to highlight his performance. He also contributed in the passing game with three receptions for 16 yards, bringing his total touches to 11, equal to teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr. However, Singletary proved more effective, securing the team's only rushing touchdown and outpacing Tracy in the receiving game with three catches to Tracy's one.
Source: NFL.com
