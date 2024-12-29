Detroit Continuing To Show Interest In Alex Bregman
2 weeks agoAccording to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers remain active in pursuing free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. However, Petzold noted that both sides still have mutual interest despite a "gap in perceived value." Earlier this week, the Tigers signed second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year contract. However, even after that deal, the Tigers remain active in improving their lineup. If Bregman were to come to an agreement with Detroit, he would have an everyday role at the hot corner, which would likely move Matt Vierling to either the outfield or to the designated-hitter spot. Last summer, Bregman held a .260/.315/.453 slash line with 26 home runs and three stolen bases. Bregman will remain a popular target in points leagues in 2025 given his stellar 13.6% strikeout rate and a low-end top-12 option in category leagues.
Source: Evan Petzold
