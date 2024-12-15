Deonte Banks Won't Suit Up Against Ravens
3 weeks agoNew York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (rib) is officially inactive for Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. He had been listed as questionable after logging three limited practices in a row. Banks played in each of the Giants' first 11 games this season, registering 43 tackles and one forced fumble. However, he has been injured since Week 12, now missing three consecutive games. Adoree' Jackson and Tre Hawkins should earn additional opportunities in the defensive secondary with Banks sidelined.
Source: Dan Salomone
