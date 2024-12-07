Darius Slayton May Be A Streaming Option In Week 14
4 days agoNew York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton looks to be a streaming option in Week 14 against a New Orleans Saints defense that ranks 25th against fantasy wideouts and 29th in pass defense, surrendering 249.1 passing yards per game. Slayton managed just two catches for eight yards on six targets in Week 13 against the Cowboys but remains a big-play threat with a season average of 14 yards per reception and five end-zone targets. With Malik Nabers potentially sidelined, Slayton could see an increased target share, boosting his fantasy value. The Saints have allowed 12 passing touchdowns this season, giving Slayton a chance to find the end zone for the first time since early in the season, making him a viable boom-or-bust flex play in Week 14.
Source: NFL.com
