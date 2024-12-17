D'Andre Swift Officially Active On Monday Night
3 weeks agoChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (groin) is officially active for the Monday night game against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 after he was listed as questionable coming into the contest. Swift missed practice on Thursday and Friday before returning to a limited session on Saturday. Roschon Johnson (concussion) is missing another game, so the 25-year-old Swift should handle lead-back duties for the Bears with Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans picking up the scraps left behind. Any fantasy managers that were brave enough to risk keeping Swift in their starting lineups will be starting him this evening. They'll be hoping for a much better performance than the last time he faced Minnesota on Nov. 24, when he had 13 carries for only 30 yards while catching three passes for 35 yards in an overtime loss. Swift will be an RB3/flex that could struggle if the Bears abandon the run.
Source: Chicago Bears
