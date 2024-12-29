Dalton Kincaid Catches Two Passes Against The Jets
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid secured two passes for 24 yards in the team's 40-14 blowout win over the New York Jets. The 25-year-old earned two targets on the afternoon. The Bills shut out the Jets for three quarters and led by 33 points entering the final frame. However, the second-year professional was mostly uninvolved before the starters were pulled. Kincaid, a popular preseason breakout candidate, has disappointed in nearly every game this season. His 4.4 PPR fantasy points on Sunday was one of his worst performances. Buffalo is locked into the second seed for the AFC playoffs and may rest starters next weekend in New England.
Source: RotoBaller
